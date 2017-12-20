HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Two weeks, two public shows of support for Bill O’Brien from Deshaun Watson.

First, the Houston Texans franchise quarterback tweeted:

& I want OB with me! 💯 https://t.co/nQvzmfYFmx — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) December 11, 2017

Then, on Tuesday, amid speculation about a split between O’Brien and GM Rick Smith this offseason, he told the Houston Chronicle that he hopes to have O’Brien “for my whole career.”

O’Brien said Wednesday he’s grateful for the gesture.

“Look, I don’t really know how to answer that question,” O’Brien said. “I appreciate all the support that anybody (is willing to give). That’s just the way I think any of us are. People support you, it’s a nice thing. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to focus on Pittsburgh, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

O’Brien is in the second to last year of his contract, and with two weeks left in the season, is in the midst of his worst season as head coach: 4-10, as injuries to stars — including Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and D’Onta Foreman — have crippled the roster.

Whether O’Brien is back next season is anybody’s guess, but it’s clear the Texans head coach has the support of the locker room.