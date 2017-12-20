HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins was named to his second career Pro Bowl this week, and for the first time in his five-year NFL career, was named a starter.

But the Houston Texans wideout has his eyes on a bigger prize.

First team All-Pro.

When asked on Wednesday for his reaction to making the Pro Bowl, Hopkins directed all questions to Robert Smith, the 14 year old son of Texans general manager Rick Smith.

“When I get All-Pro first team, I’ll speak,” Hopkins said.

How important would that be to him?

“I’ve only (ever) got second-team All Pro,” Hopkins said. “First-team, it’s the best of the best.”

Hopkins, who signed the richest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history this offseason, is having a career year, even by his standards: 92 catches, 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That’s good for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns, second-most yards and fourth-most catches, despite the fact that he’s played with three different starting quarterbacks this season.