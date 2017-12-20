Episode 22 of The Heel Turn Podcast with Kyle King and Brian McDonald, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week for SportsRadio 610.
On this week’s show:
03:04 – Reaction/recap of WWE Clash of Champions
14:30 – Women’s Royal Rumble
23:10 – Dean Ambrose suffers major injury
29:34 – Young Bucks vs Jim Cornette
38:33 – Is Joey Ryan “ruining the business”
Comments
Brian McDonaldBrian McDonald (AKA B-Mac) produces The Triple Threat with Sean Pendergast, Rich Lord and Ted Johnson M-F 2p-6p. You can harass him on twitter...More from Brian McDonald