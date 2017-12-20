By Edward Gilliard
Filed Under:Cody Stoots, In The Loop, john lopez

John and Cody talk Texans rookie and cancer survivor David Quessenberry

 

John and Cody talk What’s Trending

 

John and Cody talk Yu Darvish and if they would sign him.

 

Optimistic, Pessimistic, Realistic 12-20-17

 

John and Cody talk Rockets vs Lakers and Why Clowney won’t be the highest paid

 

John and Cody talk Patriots and if they are cracking this season

 

John and Cody talk College Football Signing Day

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen