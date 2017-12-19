By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets extending their win streak and making NBA history with their comeback win over the Jazz.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss for two segments if Texans General Manager Rick Smith should be fired, and debate his credentials/success from the over 10 years he’s had on the job.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Texans receiver David Anderson every Tuesday. This week David gave great insight and opinion into the Rick Smith situation with the Texans, and the controversy about the catch rule from the New England-Pittsburgh game.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to our friend Big Al Williams, a Houston native, Denver radio host, and Super Bowl champion.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a bad parent in Florida, and a jealous boyfriend in West Virginia who tried to set fire to a strip club.

 

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans 45-7 blowout loss at Jacksonville.

 

