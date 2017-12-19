Filed Under:Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, MaD Radio

Today on Mad Radio: Is Bill O’Brien making a power play? Trainwreck Tuesday, the Rockets are changing expectations, Travis Johnson in studio and more.

An under the weather Mike Meltser and Seth Payne discuss the Rockets 14th straight win and if championship expectations are emerging.

Mad Radio discusses Bill O’Brien’s latest comments and if that, along with the support of Deshaun Watson, will force Rick Smith’s role to be changed.

Mad Radio discusses when the appropriate time is to shut someone down during an NFL season and the dangers of the running back position.

Former Texans defensive tackle Travis Johnson joins Mad Radio to discuss Bill O’Brien drama, his former coach Jimbo Fisher going to Texas A&M and his latest project in the Houston Community with kidnplaytx.com.

TrainWreck Tuesday 12/19: Index measurements, Gimmicky Ceremonies & Pressers, Jerry Jones Rambling & More

Mike and Seth are joined by Missouri head coach Barry Odom to discuss his matchup with the University of Texas at the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27th at NRG and more.

