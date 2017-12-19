HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson knows who he wants teaching him a playbook and it’s the guy currently at the helm of the team. Bill O’Brien has been the name in rumors lately of possibly getting fired this season after his first losing season with the Texans. O’Brien said he won’t quit as the Texans head coach, but he only has one year left on his original five-year contract and Watson has gone to bat for the only professional coach he knows.

“We have a great relationship,” Watson said according to Chron.com “Coach OB is too fun to play [for]. He’s very tough on you. He wants you to be successful. I would love to have coach OB back and I’m ready to have him with me for my whole career.”

While Watson took the field for the Texans this year he helped lead the team to five straight games scoring 30 or more points and showed promise the Texans hoped for when taking him in the first round.

Watson is rehabbing from a knee injury that ended his, and effectively the Texans, season. While working every day to get better Watson is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m feeling good,” Watson said. “I’m working hard every day. ”

Watson threw 19 touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in his shortened season before the injury.