

Why bother cooking when you could spend more time enjoying the New Year’s Eve festivities? This year, instead of slaving over a stove for hours before your party, pick up the phone to call for catering. These are some of the best places around Houston to cater your New Year’s Eve party.

Mi Luna

2441 University Blvd.

Houston, TX 77005

(713) 520-5025

www.milunahouston.com

Rice Village’s Mi Luna has been serving up tapas to Houstonians for almost 20 years. Tapas are a Spanish way of saying “small bites,” which makes this an ideal place to get your New Year’s Eve party catering from. With a host of hot and cold appetizers and finger foods, you’ll find the perfect selection for your guests. Most catering orders are packaged based on parties of 10. If you need a more specific value or want full service catering, you’ll need to contact the restaurant directly for more details.

Arnaldo Richard’s Picos

3601 Kirby Road

Houston, TX 77098

(713) 662-8383

www.picos.net

Picos on Kirby serves true Mexican food from the seven different regions of the country. This isn’t your mother’s Tex-Mex, though you can get fajitas and other Tex-Mex favorites in bulk on the bulk take away menu. By ordering fajitas by the pound, you can satisfy your hungry guests’ appetites for flavorful food that’s ideal for a casual party. If you prefer a more comprehensive service, consider opting for one of the full-service menus on the catering choices.

Ninfa’s on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77003

(713)228-1175

www.ninfas.com

For fajitas and other Tex-Mex favorites, Houstonians turn to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation. If you want to ring in 2018 with a little bit of spice, try some of Ninfa’s famous fajitas, tamales, or other dishes from the catering menu. There are even breakfast tacos if you want to serve breakfast for your late-night party guests who wish to stay into the early morning hours.

BB’s Café

2710 Montrose Blvd.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 524-4499

www.bbscafe.com

Originally, BB’s Café started as a late-night haunt on Montrose, but today, it has several locations around town. This Tex-Orleans restaurant brings a little of the Big Easy to Houston. The catering menu includes options for smaller parties, which is ideal if you only will have a few people instead of a few dozen over for New Year’s Eve. Like Ninfa’s you’ll also find breakfast options on the menu, but unlike other catering places, you can get gumbo, crawfish, and other Cajun specialties for your party.

>Phoenicia Specialty Foods

12141 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77077

(281) 558-8225

www.phoeniciafoods.com

Whether you’d like something a little more exotic or a little traditional check out Phoenicia Specialty Foods’s catering menus. The holiday menu gives you the option to serve up a traditional meal, but the standard catering menu has party and individual boxes. Foods on both include hummus, baklava, plantain chips, canapes, and much more. With full-service catering, pickup, and delivery, you’ll get the service you need for your party and the food you want.