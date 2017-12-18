Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans losing their 10th game of the year, this one at Jacksonville, and more job security rumors about head coach Bill O’Brien.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Carolina Panthers going up for sale after misconduct allegations against owner Jerry Richardson make the news.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets having a great weekend with two convincing wins over the Spurs and Bucks. Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich had high praise for James Harden and Chris Paul.
Sean, Rich, and Ted continue the conversation about Bill O’Brien, Rick Smith, and the future of the Texans after a blowout loss at Jacksonville.
