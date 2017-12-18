HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – A week ago, Bill O’Brien was asked if he still wanted to be the head coach of the Texans. After Houston’s 45 – 7 loss to the Jaguars AND a Sunday feature on CBSSports.com that suggested a split between O’Brien and Texans general manager Rick Smith is imminent, O’Brien was asked if he was considering walking away.

“I will never quit as the head football coach of the Houston Texans,” answered O’Brien matter-of-factly. “Ever.”

“I’m not a quitter,” continued O’Brien. “I was raised in a family that believed in family, faith, education and never quit. So, I never will.”

O’Brien used the word never 5 times during the press conference when being asked about his future with the team. He also said that he has a “good relationship” with Rick Smith. Later, he was asked if he expects a contract extension.

“That’s up to Bob (McNair),” answered O’Brien. “That’s not up to me. I don’t get into the hopeful. I don’t get into that. That’s up to one guy. I have no control over that.”

O’Brien is currently in the 4th year of a 5 year contract with the Texans. He has an all time record of 31 – 31, winning 2 AFC South division titles and a 1 – 2 playoff record.

