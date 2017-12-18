HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) The Texans have had a rough season, and Sunday’s 45 – 7 loss to the Jaguars was no different. But wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been a consistent bright spot for Houston. He had 4 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown Sunday against one of the league’s best defenses.

“This guy, the type of year he’s had with different quarterbacks, the catches that he’s made,” said O’Brien. “I think he’s the best receiver in the league. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s got great ability on the sideline, he’s such a great competitor on Sundays, he wants the ball, he wants the ball thrown to him. There’s no doubt that I think he should be whatever that is. I think the Pro Bowl is, whatever that is. The All-Pro team, the All-22 team, that’s the one that I look at and that’s the one he should be on, no doubt about it.”

No wide receiver has been targeted more than Hopkins this season (170 times). He’s tied with Larry Fitzgerald for the NFL’s 4th most receptions in the NFL (92), has the 2nd most receiving yards (1,313), and leads the league in touchdown receptions (12).

“He gets better and better every year,” continued O’Brien. “There’s no doubt about that.”

