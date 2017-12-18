HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Monday night at Toyota Center, the Rockets scored 41 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 75 percent, 8-of-12 from behind the 3-point line, and won for the 14th straight game, beating the Utah Jazz 120-99.

The first three quarters were a struggle for the Rockets, who improve to 25-4 on the season. Before the fourth quarter, they shot just 44 percent from the field, 9-of-31 and trailed 84-79. Thabo Sefalosha knocked down a triple on Utah’s first possession of the final period, to push their lead to eight, but after both teams traded buckets for four straight possessions to make it 91-83, the Rockets scored 15 straight points, to take a 98-91 lead.

Utah got the lead down to four, but the Rockets closed the game on a 20-3 run.

Eric Gordon outscored the Jazz by himself in the period (17-15). He drained 6-of-7 shots from the field, 5-of-6 from downtown, and finished with a game-high 33 points.

Clint Capela added 24 points, on 10-of-12 shooting, and 20 rebounds, while James Harden added 26 points and Chris Paul finished a rebound shy of a triple-double.

Rodney Hood capped a 10-point first quarter with a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Utah a 26-25 lead, but Eric Gordon’s layup to start the second quarter put Houston back on top. After Alec Burks hit a pair of free throws, Gordon knocked down a long jumper to make it 29-28 Houston. Hood answered with a triple, starting an 11-2 Jazz run.

Hood started the game 5-of-6 from the field, ad finished the first half as the game’s high scorer with 16.

Houston did answer and took a 51-50 lead into halftime. James Harden led the Rockets with 15 points, but the Rockets shot below 30 percent from behind the 3-point line and piled up 10 turnovers.

The Jazz outscored the Rockets 34-28 in the third quarter, and after 36 minutes had scored 54 points in the paint, but were held to just four in the fourth quarter.

Hood’s 26 points led Utah, while Joe Johnson added 17.

The Rockets will look to match the second longest win streak in franchise history when they host the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night.