HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Rockets Gaurd Chris Paul won the Western Conference Player of the Week honors it was announced on Monday. Paul helped the rockets to to an undefeated week from December 11th to December 17th while averaging 26 points, 7.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds during the 4-0 week.

The Rockets have won 13 in a row since Paul returned to the lineup and and he has scored 20 or more points in the last five games.

The Rockets are 14-0 when Paul plays this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first player to win each of his first 14 starts with a new team since starts were tracked in 1970-71. If he qualified, Paul would rank third in the NBA in assists (9.2 apg) and second in steals (2.36). He has the most assists and steals of any active player and ranks 10th and 14th in those categories all-time.