JACKSONVILLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Bill O’Brien is still searching for answers after another Texans loss.

“Anytime you lose a game like that, as the head football coach you don’t feel really good about it,” said O’Brien after the 45 – 7 loss.

This is unfamiliar territory for O’Brien and the Texans. After 3 9-7 seasons, the Texans stand at 4-10. They’ve lost 4 straight games, and 7 of their last 8.

“It’s tough,” said O’Brien. “I don’t think any of us have ever been in this position. We know how to win. We’ve won before in places we’ve been. But when you’ve been in coaching long enough you’re going to experience years like this. Hopefully you’ll learn from it and be better for it next time. But it’s been tough.”

The Texans have experienced a ton of injuries this season. And this game was no different.

Center Nick Martin left the game with an ankle injury. O’Brien believes the injury is “pretty serious”. Meanwhile, left tackle Jeff Allen suffered a concussion.

“We have lost a lot of top players. That’s a fact,” said O’Brien. “But no one is sitting here saying that we’ve coached well. No one is saying that. We know we have to coach better. We have to figure it out. And there have been times here in Houston where we have coached well. We’ve won the division twice. Obviously not this year. And for whatever reason we just haven’t done enough job putting these players into position to make plays.”