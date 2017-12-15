By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Cowboys, espn, fantasy football, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, john buccigross, John McClain, Keys To The Game, L.A. Lakers, LA Lakers, Lebron James, Lisa Ann, lonzo ball, Oakland Raiders, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Star Wars, Star Wars: Episode VIII, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about seeing Star Wars the night before during their opening segment. Well Sean and Ted, because Rich still has no interest. No spoilers involved.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the biggest games of the weekend every Friday during the Larceny Bourbon Keys to the Game. This week that includes Dallas vs Oakland, Houston vs Jacksonville, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about allegations against ESPN’s John Buccigross and more drama at the World Wide Leader.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the game and post-game meeting between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball. Also more on where LeBron might play next season.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk fantasy football with our expert Lisa Ann every Friday. This week they talk about Aaron Rodgers returning, if we can trust DeAndre Hopkins against Jacksonville, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted spend two segments with John McClain talking about the Texans, concussion issues, and more.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen