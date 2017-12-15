Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about seeing Star Wars the night before during their opening segment. Well Sean and Ted, because Rich still has no interest. No spoilers involved.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the biggest games of the weekend every Friday during the Larceny Bourbon Keys to the Game. This week that includes Dallas vs Oakland, Houston vs Jacksonville, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about allegations against ESPN’s John Buccigross and more drama at the World Wide Leader.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the game and post-game meeting between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball. Also more on where LeBron might play next season.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk fantasy football with our expert Lisa Ann every Friday. This week they talk about Aaron Rodgers returning, if we can trust DeAndre Hopkins against Jacksonville, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted spend two segments with John McClain talking about the Texans, concussion issues, and more.