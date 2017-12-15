Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien addressed the media Friday for the final time before Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars.

He was asked specifically about the availability of Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney, who had appeared on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday, and did not practice. Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins also did not practice Thursday with a toe injury, but O’Brien still expects both of them to play after Friday’s workout and walk-through.

Additionally, Offensive Lineman Jeff Allen was on the injury report both Wednesday and Thursday with a hurt groin. His game status was looking positive as well, according to Bill.

“It’s trending towards him being able to go,” O’Brien said.