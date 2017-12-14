By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Stories include a beer pong crime, & a teacher who took passive aggressive threats too far.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Paul Bessier from PredictionMachine.com about the biggest lines and odds for the upcoming NFL weekend. Includes Aaron Rodger’s return, LA vs Seattle, New England vs Pittsburgh, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros roster for 2018 after they added reliever Joe Smith. They also talked about the strong group of player’s wives forming with Allie LaForce, the wife of Smith, coming to Houston.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss a report that suggests the hope for LeBron James coming to the Rockets is small, and he’s more likely to take his talents to a different NBA city.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss how coveted the Texans head coach position would be, with Deshaun Watson returning, for coaching candidates if Bill O’Brien leaves after the season.

 

