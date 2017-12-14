HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Rockets win streak has hit 11 games after a 108-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The win improves the Rockets record to an NBA best 22-4, and the 11 straight wins is the team’s longest win streak since it won 22 in a row in 2008.

Houston started the game slow, going over three minutes before making a basket as the Hornets led 7-1, but with 8:37 left in the first quarter, James Harden knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half, but seven minutes in, they still only had 19 points on the scoreboard and trailed by six, but from that point, the Rockets took over.

Harden’s 3-point play with 2:45 left in the quarter capped an 11-2 run, and gave the Rockets a 3-point lead, their largest of the night. Treveon Graham answered by canning a 19-footer to cut the Rockets lead to 24-23, but the Rockets closed the quarter on a 14-0 run, and scored the first 11 points of the second quarter, giving them a 26-point lead. The entire 25-0 run came with Harden on the bench.

Despite the 11-0 spurt to start the second quarter, Charlotte rallied and actually outscored the Rockets in the period 26-25 to pull within 14 at the break. Chris Paul finished the half with 17 points, on eight shots, and eight assists. Dwight Howard led Charlotte with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Charlotte never could get closer than 14, though. After the teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, the Rockets scored the next seven points, eventually upping the lead to 22. The Hornets answered and got back to the halftime margin, but Houston closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to make it a 91-69 game after three quarters.

Paul led the Rockets with 31 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. He made 10-of-18 shots from the field, 5-of-9 from behind the 3-point line.

Harden added 21 points, while Eric Gordon chipped in 17 off the bench.

Dwight Howard was the Hornets leading scorer with 26 points. He added 18 rebounds, but Charlotte shot just 4-of-21 from behind the 3-point line, missing 15 in a row at one point.

Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute left the game in the second quarter with a dislocated left shoulder. He’ll undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Houston will look to extend its winning streak to a dozen when it hosts the San Antonio Spurs Friday night.