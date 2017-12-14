HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney is enjoying a career year this season for the Houston Texans.

But he thinks his best is yet to come.

“Still think I can get better,” Clowney said. “Last year, I was good, and everybody asked me, ‘Is this the best you can do?’ I said, ‘I’m going to get better next year, I think i’m pulling that out, and going to have a better season.’ “So yeah, I think i’ll be better next year.”

Clowney, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, has 9.0 sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season, second in the NFL behind only Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones, who has 24.

He also has 18 quarterback hits, tied with Oakland Raiders edge defender Khalil Mack, who went No. 5 overall in 2014.

Maybe most importantly for Clowney, who missed 15 games his first two seasons, including the AFC Wild Card against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, he’s played all 13 games this season.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, is due for a contract extension this offseason. This is the last year of his rookie deal, and last summer, GM Rick Smith tore up the DeAndre Hopkins fifth-year option to give him the most guarantees for a wide receiver in NFL history.

Heading into this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Clowney said he hopes he can finish out the year strong.