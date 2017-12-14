By Edward Gilliard
Landry Locker’s best Houston’s sports battles in anticipation of Ramsey vs Hopkins

 

Seth and Landry talk to former Dynamo player Stu Holden.

 

What’s the move? Landry asked Seth some random questions and Seth gave his thoughts.

 

Seth and Landry reacts to Rockets 11th straight win

 

Kai’imi Fairbairn gets motivated by Kobe Bryant?

 

Comedian Gary Owen joins the show

 

Did Bill O’Brien call Mike Meltser an idiot?

 

Deandre Hopkins vs Jalen Ramsey, The Best of Ramsey

 

