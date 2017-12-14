American Heart Association (AHA) and 2017 Paul “Bear” Bryant title sponsor Marathon Oil Corporation announced today a powerhouse lineup of finalists for the 2017 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award – the nation’s top award for college football coaches. The winner will be announced live Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Hilton Americas-Houston.
- Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsin
- Clay Helton – University of Southern California
- Scott Frost – formerly with the University of Central Florida now with the University of Nebraska
- Gus Malzahn – Auburn University
- Jeff Monken – Army
- Kirby Smart – University of Georgia
- Dabo Swinney – Clemson University
Coaching legend Steve Spurrier is the recipient of the Bear Bryant 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award and will also attend the dinner in January. Spurrier was the head coach at Duke, the University of Florida and the University of South Carolina.