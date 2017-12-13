Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the return of Aaron Rodgers from injury and the Packers chance of winning out to make the playoffs.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the early moves made by new Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter and how they think he’s done so far.

Need advice in love, work, or life in general? Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice.

Sean, Rich, and Ted are joined by John Harris every Wednesday to talk college football. This week they talk about Baker Mayfield as a pro prospect, underrated coaching hires, and they preview the playoffs.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the troubling sexual misconduct allegations at the NFL Network, and the response by one of the accused; Warren Sapp.