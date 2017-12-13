By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:aaron rodgers, Baker Mayfield, college football, College Football Playoffs, damn straight advice, Derek Jeter, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, john harris, Miami Marlins, Mike McCarthy, NFL Network, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, Warren Sapp

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the return of Aaron Rodgers from injury and the Packers chance of winning out to make the playoffs.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the early moves made by new Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter and how they think he’s done so far.

 

Need advice in love, work, or life in general? Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted are joined by John Harris every Wednesday to talk college football. This week they talk about Baker Mayfield as a pro prospect, underrated coaching hires, and they preview the playoffs.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the troubling sexual misconduct allegations at the NFL Network, and the response by one of the accused; Warren Sapp.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen