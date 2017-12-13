Episode 21 of The Heel Turn Podcast with Kyle King and Brian McDonald, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week for SportsRadio 610.
This week the guys talk about the tremendous build up for the upcoming Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega match at Wrestle Kingdom 12, recap the best and worst of this week’s go-home episode of SmackDown, and predict every match for the WWE Clash of Champions Pay-Per-View.
Oh yeah…and Kyle also finally pays off his Survivor Series bet; not for the faint hearted.
Comments
Brian McDonaldBrian McDonald (AKA B-Mac) produces The Triple Threat with Sean Pendergast, Rich Lord and Ted Johnson M-F 2p-6p. You can harass him on twitter...More from Brian McDonald