HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage left Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a concussion but returned to the field after sustaining the concussion and passing the first set of tests from the training staff and independent neurologist. He left the game after the Texans next series and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien answered questions after the game and again on Monday as to why Savage was allowed back into the game after the big hit. O’Brien explained how those situations proceed with the training staff, removing himself from the decision to let him continue to play. Those comments received backlash for the fourth year head coach, but the quarterback that the concern is for came to his defense Monday on Twitter.

I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, I’m doing fine. Even though I cannot speak to media due to the protocol I will say this, nobody cares more about his players than OB. https://t.co/kdEg2n7ih5 — Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) December 11, 2017

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, I’m doing fine. Even though I cannot speak to media due to the protocol I will say this, nobody cares more about his players than OB,” Savage’s tweet reads.

NFL Policy says that players within the concussion protocol are not allowed to be interviewed by the media, which is why Savage took to Twitter for his statement. If Savage returns to the roster outside of the protocol he will be allowed to talk with members of the media again.

In his absence, T.J. Yates will start for the Houston Texans on Sunday in Jacksonville.