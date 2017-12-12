Former Texans receiver David Anderson joined Sean, Rich, and Ted for his weekly segment. They talked about how the team handled Tom Savage’s concussion, the loss to the 49ers, and the upcoming game at Jacksonville.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets defeating the Pelicans to remain undefeated when Chris Paul has been healthy and playing. Also, more LeBron James rumors.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who did stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today included a Florida booty call that went wrong, and a pair of robbers who forgot to plan ahead.

Sean, Rich, and Ted play Six Words To every Tuesday. This week, six words to describe your sidepiece. Yep.

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans loss to the 49ers.