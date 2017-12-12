After their recent win streak, Paul’s having a hard time finding a flaw in this Rockets team.

Paul thinks LeBron James joining the Rockets is a little less likely than some reporters and fans may think.

In the Nightly News: Giancarlo Stanton joins the Yankees, Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play and more.

In the wake of the team’s poor performance and Tom Savage’s controversial injury, Paul wonders if it’s fair to pile blame on head coach Bill O’Brien.

Paul recaps all the NFL week 14 action and more.

Paul thinks there should be rules for trashing your organization as an athlete, Devin Hester retires and more.

