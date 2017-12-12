Some things in life are important. So important that you decide to stand up to the government trying to shut down something you believe in. That is where these two bros in Southern California are coming from. When the Los Angeles City Council wanted to ban House Parties, these two guys who would never cross paths otherwise (one a surfer, the other a boogie boarder) defend why House Partying is so important to their development as human beings.

Video of the year by far! Omg pic.twitter.com/B4Cjds8mOc — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) December 7, 2017

The second defense.

There's a SECOND bro I'm crying 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZTNPt7iSaO — Monica Chon (@MonicaChon) December 7, 2017

They aren’t wrong. Not being able to bench 135-pounds is a rough spot for a young teenager.