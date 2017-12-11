Sean and Rich open the show with two segments of reaction to how the Tom Savage concussion was handled, and the Texans ninth loss of the season at the hands of the 49ers.

Sean and Rich discuss the growing list of star NFL players having their season ended early by injury, after Eagles QB Carson Wentz tore his ACL.

Sean and Rich talk about two key Astros players who recently hired super agent Scott Boras, including Dallas Keuchel, and how that might impact their ability to retain their core players and defend their 2017 Championship.

Sean and Rich talk about the job security for Texans coach Bill O’Brien which came up during the post game press conference and was talked about by players. Also, Larry in Stafford calls in to talk about the Texans.