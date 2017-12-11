HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – It looks like the Texans will have yet another starting quarterback Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said that T.J. Yates will probably be Houston’s starting quarterback in that game.

“I believe Yates will be the starter but I’m going to sit down and talk with the staff,” said O’Brien. “But right now I would tell you that probably T.J. will be the starter in that game.”

Yates was 14 – 26 for 175 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Tom Savage, who suffered a concussion towards the end of the second quarter.

“He did a good job, said O’Brien of Yates’ performance. “He’s in a tough spot there. Any time you’ve got to come into a game like that and you haven’t gotten a lot of reps during the week – he’s done that before for us. He’s a pro. He’s great guy to coach, very bright guy. I just wish I had made some better calls for him there in the second half to be able to put us over the top. But he did a good job.”

O’Brien said he’s not sure who will back up Yates if Tom Savage is out and in the concussion protocol.

