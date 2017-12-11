HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) This has been a trying season for the Texans. They’re in the midst of another 3 game losing streak, and have lost 6 of their last 7 games. At his press conference Monday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked if he still wants to coach the team next season.

“Sure,” answered O’Brien. “I enjoy being the head coach of the Houston Texans. I have a great relationship with these players here. I’m going to continue to coach hard until they tell me I’m not coaching here anymore.”

Towards the end of last season, there were plenty of rumors about O’Brien’s future with the Texans. And while he hasn’t had any conversation with the franchise about an extension going into the final year of his contract, he said he expects to be with the team next year.

“You guys know, you know I signed I five-year contract. Again, I expect to be back here but those decisions are not made by me,” said O’Brien. “My job is to make sure that I coach these players. I really care about these players. I really care about how hard they’re working and the effort that they’re putting in, and we’re not seeing the results on the field and so I really want to try to improve that over the next three weeks.

O’Brien was also asked why he’d want to be back next season.

“First of all, my family and I, we love living here,” answered O’Brien. “And I enjoy coaching these players and I enjoy coaching with this staff.”

