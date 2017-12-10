HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Already devastated by injury this season on both sides of the ball, with season ending injuries to JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus, Deshaun Watson, D’Onta Foreman, Chris Clark, Christian Covington and Brennan Scarlett along with Bruce Ellington just this past week, the Texas could be in for more bad news.

NFL insider for ESPN, Adam Schefter, reported that Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz could be forced to retire in the midst of suffering his 4th concussion over the past two seasons, this past weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

Fiedorowicz, a 3rd round draft choice by the Texans in 2014, who is coming off his best season in the NFL last year, when he hauled in 54 catches and 4 TD’s, will have to pass a team physical if he wants to play again.

The Texans and Fiedorowicz agreed to a three-year $21.5 million contract extension last summer, which does include a de-escalator that would bring down his base salary by $2.8 million if Fiedorowicz was ever released by the team as a result of pre-existing health problems, according to Schefter’s report.

Sports Radio 610 will have more information, including comments from players and coaches following Sunday’s game against the 49ers.