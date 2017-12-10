HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Whether it’s games or players, the losses keep piling up for the Houston Texans.

They fell today to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-16, at NRG Stadium. It’s their sixth loss in seven games, and clinches their first losing season since Bill O’Brien was hired as head coach in 2014.

Tom Savage was also knocked out of the game with a concussion. He took a big hit from 49ers pass rusher Elvis Dumervil in the second quarter, and was seen convulsing on the ground afterward.

Savage, who’s now suffered significant injuries in each of his four NFL seasons, was checked by Texans team doctors on the sideline, but reentered the game on the following series. He was replaced by backup quarterback T.J. Yates on their next possession.

It’s been a constant theme this season for the Texans, who’d already lost Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, and D’Onta Foreman for the year, and sent 14 players to injured reserve, tied for the fourth most among all NFL teams.

Savage, a former fourth round pick now in the final year of his contract, went 6 of 12 for 63 yards and was sacked twice.

Yates provided a spark initially, leading touchdown drives on each of his first two series, both on throws to DeAndre Hopkins.

But from there, the offense stalled, as the 49ers scored 13 unanswered points starting with the 3:59 mark in the third quarter.

Yates, who led the Texans to their first-ever playoff win and went 2- 0 as a starter here in 2015, went 14 of 26 for 175 yards.

Hopkins had 11 catches for 149 yards, the fourth most of his career.

On defense, Jadeveon Clowney shined.

The former No. 1 overall pick had four quarterback hits on Jimmy Garoppolo, a career high, and two tackles for loss, giving him 20 on the year. He entered this week second in the NFL in that category, to only Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones (21).

Clowney also avoided an injury scare himself, missing only one series after going down grabbing his lower leg in the first half.

Garoppolo, who made his second start for the 49ers after coming over at the NFL trade deadline, went 20 for 33 with 334 yards, a touchdown and an interception to cornerback Kareem Jackson.