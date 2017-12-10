Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Quarterback Tom Savage took a big hit in the second quarter right after releasing a pass. He would end up getting to the sideline without a trainer’s visit on the field, but then was evaluated in the blue tent on the sideline. Savage would return for the next series before heading to the locker room.

The Texans have yet to update Tom’s game or injury status. (1:30)