By Derek Fogel
Filed Under:NFL, Texans, tom savage

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Quarterback Tom Savage took a big hit in the second quarter right after releasing a pass. He would end up getting to the sideline without a trainer’s visit on the field, but then was evaluated in the blue tent on the sideline. Savage would return for the next series before heading to the locker room.

The Texans have yet to update Tom’s game or injury status. (1:30)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen