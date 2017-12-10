HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – After the Texans 26 – 16 loss to the 49ers, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien fielded a variety of questions about quarterback Tom Savage. Savage suffered a concussion during the game.

https://t.co/gW9lYxDIwQ

O’Brien was asked if he’d had the chance to see the video above. He said he did not. T.J. Yates – who finished the game in Savage’s place – didn’t notice anything unusual either.

“When we got back to the sideline, he seemed fine and coherent,” said Yates. “I didn’t see anything.”

“The evaluators made the determination to put him back in the game,” said O’Brien. “He went back in the game. He came out, and they evaluated him a little bit more because of what they saw.”

“He doesn’t want to come out of the game,” continued O’Brien. “But that’s in the medical people’s hands. They try to make the best decision for the player . . . They weren’t satisfied with the results of the second test, so they decided to pull him.’

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays