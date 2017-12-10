HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – After their sixth defeat in seven games – a 26 – 16 loss to the 49ers – Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was very matter of fact about his team.

“We’re not very good,” said O’Brien. “It starts with me. It just hasn’t been good. If I knew the answers obviously it would be better.”

“Like I’ve said every time when we don’t go out there and play well, it’s a reflection on me and how I’m coaching,” continued O’Brien. “I coach the staff. I coach the team. Just got to try to figure out how to do a better job. It’s football. One team wins, one team loses. And right now we’re not on the winning end of things. I’ve got to figure out how to coach it better. There is football left here. Obviously it’s going to be tough games. Tough opponents. But these guys will show up and play.”

The Texans play the Jaguars next Sunday in Jacksonville.

