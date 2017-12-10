HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — There may be a team this season in the NFL that can consider 2017 their lucky year.

For the Houston Texans, it’s been the opposite.

They lost to the San Francisco 49ers today at NRG Stadium, 26-16, clinching the first losing season of the Bill O’Brien era.

Worse, Tom Savage was knocked out of the game with a concussion, likely putting their 15th player on injured reserve.

Johnathan Joseph said it was bound to happen to some team.

“Every year it’s somebody,” Joseph said. “This year it just happened to be us, the Houston Texans.”

Joseph, who signed with the Texans in 2011, has seen a lot since being drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006.

Even in a year where injuries seem to be on the rise league-wide, he said what’s happening in Houston is just what happens in the NFL.