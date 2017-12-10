Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins felt responsible for the team’s 26-16 loss to the 49ers after he fumbled following a completion in the fourth quarter. Only six minutes were left in the game and the turnover occurred on the Texans’ 32 yard line. San Fransisco was able to kick a field goal to put the game out of reach for Houston.

“I feel like it’s on me, man. Put the ball in my hands, let my team down on a big drive,” Hopkins said. “Trying to make a play, guy came in late, didn’t see him until the last-minute, he made a good play on the ball.”

Despite the fumble, DeAndre had a great game. He had 11 catches for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was nearly half of the Texans 311 total yards of offense.

“They put the ball in my hands, I’ve got to make a play,” Hopkins said.

It was his first fumble since the 2015 season. He has just five career fumbles, three of those have been lost.