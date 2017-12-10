Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Linebacker Brian Cushing played his first game since being suspended by the NFL after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. The last time he played was Week 1 against the Jaguars. Cushing was able to shake off the rust fairly quickly.

“I’ve had time off but it comes back kind of quick, and it’s one of those things you remember pretty fast and you get out there,” Brian said.

He returned to the Houston defense as not only a starter, but also a captain.

“Anytime in the locker room or on the field, I just try to lead these guys the best I can,” Cushing said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for everyone in this locker room; Coaches, players, everybody… It’s very very important to me.”

Brian also recorded a sack and got an ovation from the fans. A moment he can appreciate after all the support he has gotten throughout his time in the league.

“It’s very important to me. This is where I’ve played my entire career. I have a ton of respect for the fans,” Cushing said.