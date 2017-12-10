HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — With a 26-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans fell to 4-9 on the year.

But Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t think they’re a 4-9 team.

When asked how he felt after the loss, the Texans sixth in seven games, Clowney said their record doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Very upset, man,” said Clowney, who had a career-high four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss, giving him 20 on the year. “We’re 4-9? I’m upset about that. We’re a lot better than our record says we are.”

It flies in the face of the old Bill Parcells line, “You are what your record says you are.” But Clowney said both teams on the field today at NRG Stadium were better than the standings indicate.

“I think they’re a much better team than their record say, too,” Clowney said. “We’re a lot better team than this.”

Maybe the biggest story this season for the Texans, save for the emergence of rookie phenom Deshaun Watson, has been health.

It was again an issue today.

Tom Savage was knocked out of the game with a concussion, forcing T.J. Yates into his first game action since 2015.

Kendall Lamm, playing in part because of an injury to starting left tackle Chris Clark, was also forced out with a concussion.

They entered this week with 14 players on injured reserve, including Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and D’Onta Foreman, tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

They had six players knocked out of last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, including tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz and wide receiver Bruce Ellington, both out for the year.

They’ve also suffered some close losses, including four by one score, another — last week against the Tennessee Titans — that would’ve been if not for a garbage time touchdown, and today’s game, which was a one possession game until Robbie Gould hit a 41 yard field goal to put the 49ers up by 10 with 3:50 to play.