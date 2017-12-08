Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, the eagles

The well-known rock band is one of the most influential and commercially successful bands of all time. They’re known for their profound lyrics and harmonies giving them their signature southern California sound.

The Eagles are set to perform at Minute Maid Park on Friday, June 15th, 2018 with Country musician Chris Stapleton as their special guest

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th, 2017 at 10 am

Just visit LiveNation.com

Stayed tuned to Sports Radio 610 for a chance to win your way into the show!

