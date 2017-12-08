By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the keys to the biggest games of the weekend every Friday.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with our fantasy football expert Lisa Ann every Friday. This week they discuss Jimmy Garoppolo, which corners are so good they make the receivers facing them must-sits, if we can trust Leonard Fournette against Seattle, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain for two segments about the contract extension for Roger Goodell, the coaching moves in college football, and more.

 

