HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Injuries have reached nearly epidemic levels this season in the NFL.

Quarterbacks have gotten hurt.

Running backs have gotten hurt.

Offensive and defensive lineman, hurt.

Linebackers and secondary players, hurt.

Even (especially?) wide receivers.

But Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been — knock on wood — an exception to the seeming rule.

What’s his secret?

“Eating the right things, just getting rest, just basically taking care of my body in the weight room,” Hopkins said. “Offseason as well, not putting too much stress on my body before I come here, because I know it’s a long season, i know i play every down. So, the way I train.”

Hopkins, 25, has been remarkably durable in his NFL career, starting every game since being drafted back in 2013.

Not only hasn’t he suffered any major injuries, but he’s also been able to play through a number of ailments — a thumb and foot injury this season, concussions, hamstrings, a wrist.

Hopkins health has always been noteworthy, given the way that No. 1 wide receivers tend to miss games. But especially in 2017, when injuries have been as much of a topic as the games themselves, it’s hard to ignore what Hopkins is doing — and available to do.

Heading into this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Hopkins said he hopes the team can win each of the four games left on the schedule, finish 8-8 and hope for an unlikely playoff spot.