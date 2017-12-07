Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with NFL Draft Expert Dane Brugler about which positions will be strongest in this upcoming class, what he thinks about prospects sitting out their bowl game, and also gave his thoughts on this year’s QB class.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com about the lines and odds on the biggest games of the weekend including New Orleans-Atlanta, Carolina-Minnesota, and Seattle-Jacksonville.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with NFL Network Analyst and former Texans GM Charley Casserly about the Browns situation after they fired their general manager, the Giants benching Eli Manning, the Patriots sustained success, and more.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect. Stories include idiots who left drugs in their car while parked in a cops parking spot.