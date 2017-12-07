By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:all due respect, Baker Mayfield, Charley Casserly, Cleveland Browns, college football, Dane Brugler, eli manning, Houston Texans, Josh Rosen, New York Giants, NFL Draft, NFL Network, paul bessire, predictionmachine.com, rich lord, sam darnold, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with NFL Draft Expert Dane Brugler about which positions will be strongest in this upcoming class, what he thinks about prospects sitting out their bowl game, and also gave his thoughts on this year’s QB class.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com about the lines and odds on the biggest games of the weekend including New Orleans-Atlanta, Carolina-Minnesota, and Seattle-Jacksonville.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with NFL Network Analyst and former Texans GM Charley Casserly about the Browns situation after they fired their general manager, the Giants benching Eli Manning, the Patriots sustained success, and more.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect. Stories include idiots who left drugs in their car while parked in a cops parking spot.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen