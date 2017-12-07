HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — In last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans lost five players to injury.

This season, they’ve sent 14 players to injured reserve, including Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt, tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

Is it time the league expands rosters?

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien thinks so.

“I think that – look, I know that there’s really a few schools of thought on this in the league, but coming from where I’ve come from, who I’ve worked for, learning how to develop players, I don’t think there’s any question that there should be an expanded practice squad roster and an expanded roster on gameday, I think. Forty-six gameday roster, obviously with us, lately has been very difficult. When you experience six or seven injuries in a game, you’re down to 40 players, and really it’s 37 because you’re not putting (Shane) Lechler at linebacker or (Jon) Weeks at center or Ka’imi (Fairbairn) at safety. So, it’s really minus those three. They’re specialists. They’re really good at what they do but they’re not every-down players. I think there’s a lot of room for conversation on that. But again, I’m just a head coach and I don’t really have a lot of say in that, but I have some definite opinions on it.”