By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — In last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans lost five players to injury.

This season, they’ve sent 14 players to injured reserve, including Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt, tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

Is it time the league expands rosters?

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien thinks so.

“I think that – look, I know that there’s really a few schools of thought on this in the league, but coming from where I’ve come from, who I’ve worked for, learning how to develop players, I don’t think there’s any question that there should be an expanded practice squad roster and an expanded roster on gameday, I think. Forty-six gameday roster, obviously with us, lately has been very difficult. When you experience six or seven injuries in a game, you’re down to 40 players, and really it’s 37 because you’re not putting (Shane) Lechler at linebacker or (Jon) Weeks at center or Ka’imi (Fairbairn) at safety. So, it’s really minus those three. They’re specialists. They’re really good at what they do but they’re not every-down players. I think there’s a lot of room for conversation on that. But again, I’m just a head coach and I don’t really have a lot of say in that, but I have some definite opinions on it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen