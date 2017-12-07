HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Bill O’Brien already has his quarterback of the future in Deshaun Watson, but heading into this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans head coach said he’s impressed with their guy, too.

Said O’Brien about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo:

“I think he’s really good,” O’Brien said. “He doesn’t have a whole lot of experience, and he’s gaining that right now, but he’s got a very quick release. He’s very accurate, smart, makes quick decisions. “He can change his arm angle, kind of side arm it. He can throw over the top. He’s athletic. He’s got a lot of good qualities to be a top notch quarterback.”

After passing up the chance to take a quarterback near the top of the draft this year — including Watson — the 49ers instead chose to make their move at the NFL trade deadline, shipping a second round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, a second round pick in 2014, debuted for San Francisco two weeks ago, after C.J. Beathard went down with an injury. He made his first start last week, beating the Chicago Bears, 15-14.

He’s completed 71.8 percent of his passes this season, with one touchdown, one interception and 7.97 yards per attempt.