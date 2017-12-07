Today on Mad Radio: Passionate discussion and reaction to Brian Cushing’s comments, a worthy cause by SportsRadio 610, getting to know the trust fund baby shot-caller for the 49ers, stuff we didn’t know about MVP Jose Altuve and more.

Brian Cushing explained his recent PED suspension, but Mike Meltser doesn’t think the explanation makes sense. Seth also has doubts, but thinks that there is more to the story than what the public knows.

Mike Meltser presents five things he learned about MVP Jose Altuve from his recent SI article.

Mad Radio breaksdown Brian Cushing’s explanations for why he got popped for PED’s a second time.

Mad Radio takes an in-depth look at the owner of the San Francisco 49ers, who is an arrogant, trust fund baby with golden sound bites.

Mad Radio discusses the latest on Brian Cushing with Paul Gallant during his weekly visit which leads to a heated interaction between Mike and a passionate listener.