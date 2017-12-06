Sean, Rich, and Ted are here every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice. Answering questions about love, work, and life in general from listeners on the text line.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Stories include a drunk opossum in Florida.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to John Harris every week about college football. This week they discuss playoff selections, the head coach openings, and more.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Brett Smiley, an attorney and writer covering legal sports betting, about the Supreme Court case on the issue.
An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans loss at the Titans.
