By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:all due respect, brett smiley, college football, College Football Playoffs, damn straight advice, Houston Texans, illegal sports gambling, john harris, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sports gambling, sportsradio 610, Supreme Court, Supreme Court of the United States, Ted Johnson, TED Talk, Tennessee Titans, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted are here every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice. Answering questions about love, work, and life in general from listeners on the text line.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Stories include a drunk opossum in Florida.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to John Harris every week about college football. This week they discuss playoff selections, the head coach openings, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Brett Smiley, an attorney and writer covering legal sports betting, about the Supreme Court case on the issue.

 

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans loss at the Titans.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen