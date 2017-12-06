By Brian McDonald
Ep 20 of the Heel Turn Podcast is WOKEN!

Every week Kyle King and Brian McDonald talk about current news in wrestling, and the best/worst of WWE RAW and SmackDown for SportsRadio 610.

Our friend Jacob Reiner joined Brian this week, while Kyle runs away from paying off his Predictions Championship loss.

The guys talked about the new women’s groups, #RusevDay, the Intercontinental Championship picture with Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, problems with the announce teams, WOKEN Matt Hardy, and much more.

