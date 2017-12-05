WATCH: David Anderson Sings “Go-Go Astros” To Pay Off World Series Bet

We knew when David Anderson, the former Houston Texans wide receiver, lifelong Dodgers fan and current weekly guest on The Triple Threat on SportsRadio 610 every Tuesday at 2:45p, bet against the Astros to win the World Series he would lose.

The bet was that he would have to record himself singing the famed “Go-Go Astros” song when the Astros took home their first World Series Championship. While we always knew that David would pay up on his bet, we also knew it would not be anything like what most expected. Anderson did not disappoint.

So without further filibustering, here is David Anderson paying off his World Series bet with Sean, Rich & Ted, singing “Go-Go Astros”