Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about all the violent hits, penalties, and suspensions from the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Bengals.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the three Heisman Trophy finalists that were announced.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former Texans wide receiver David Anderson about finally paying up on their World Series bet, the Texans losing streak, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock about the process of picking this year’s four teams.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Stories include a Waffle House customer who made his own food because the workers were asleep.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss a hearing and upcoming ruling on sports betting in America by the Supreme Court.